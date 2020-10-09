Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Barclays

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) had its price target increased by analysts at Barclays from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 14.77% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Capri from $37.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Capri from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Capri from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $21.12 on Wednesday. Capri has a 12-month low of $5.42 and a 12-month high of $39.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.81.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $451.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.17 million. Capri had a negative net margin of 9.62% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 66.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capri will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 2,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.45, for a total value of $46,871.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,556.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Polaris Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter worth about $88,713,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Capri by 1,488.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,934,000 after buying an additional 1,581,103 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Capri by 766.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,213,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,425,000 after buying an additional 1,072,965 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capri by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,127,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after buying an additional 911,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Capri by 1,176.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 798,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,480,000 after buying an additional 735,911 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited design, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel and accessories. It operates in four segments: MK Retail, MK Wholesale, MK Licensing, and Jimmy Choo. The MK Retail segment sells women's apparel; handbags and small leather goods; men's apparel; footwear; and licensed products comprising watches, jewelry, fragrances, and beauty and eyewear.

