RH (NYSE:RH) PT Raised to $473.00

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Barclays from $446.00 to $473.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 25.77% from the stock’s previous close.

RH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen upgraded RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $370.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on RH from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on RH from $352.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of RH from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RH in a report on Friday, September 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

RH opened at $376.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $351.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.45. RH has a 52-week low of $73.14 and a 52-week high of $410.49.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $4.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.36 by $1.54. The business had revenue of $709.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.88 million. RH had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 1,201.65%. RH’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that RH will post 15.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in RH stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,969,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.11% of RH at the end of the most recent reporting period.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

