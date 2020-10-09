Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) PT Raised to $26.00 at Barclays

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Barclays from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 14.73% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Childrens Place from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Childrens Place from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. B. Riley cut their target price on Childrens Place from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Childrens Place in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Childrens Place from $46.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Childrens Place has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.31.

NASDAQ PLCE opened at $30.49 on Wednesday. Childrens Place has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.83. The company has a market capitalization of $444.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 1.84.

Childrens Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $368.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $363.50 million. Childrens Place had a positive return on equity of 15.09% and a negative net margin of 5.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Childrens Place will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PLCE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Childrens Place during the first quarter worth $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Childrens Place by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Childrens Place by 39.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Childrens Place in the second quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Childrens Place by 233,025.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 9,321 shares during the period.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates through two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, and Baby Place brand names.

