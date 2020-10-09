Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) PT Raised to $109.00

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $105.00 to $109.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the apparel retailer’s stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.38% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 21st. Telsey Advisory Group raised Ross Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Ross Stores from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.64.

Ross Stores stock opened at $97.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.24, a PEG ratio of 7.12 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.49. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $124.16.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 20th. The apparel retailer reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.08% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ross Stores by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,207,202 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,404,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,538 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 70.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,673,305 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $568,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,749,811 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 77.3% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,027,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $258,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,665 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 198.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,666,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its position in Ross Stores by 1,000.4% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,208,360 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $100,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,551 shares during the period. 84.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

