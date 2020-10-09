Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Raised to $19.00 at Citigroup

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $17.00 to $19.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.11% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Levi Strauss & Co. from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.22.

Shares of LEVI opened at $15.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,556.00 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.92. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $9.09 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.91.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $822.25 million. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Levi Strauss & Co. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 8,123 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $112,503.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 91,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,272,177.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher J. Mccormick purchased 3,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $45,129.12. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,570.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth about $67,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Levi Strauss & Co. by 246.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,620 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter worth $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth $139,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 10.1% during the second quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

