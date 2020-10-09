NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Price Target Cut to $106.00

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) had its price target dropped by Citigroup from $112.60 to $106.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 19.88% from the stock’s current price.

NTES has been the subject of several other reports. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on NetEase in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $107.60 price target on shares of NetEase in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.40 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.42.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.43, a PEG ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.91 and a 200-day moving average of $83.38. NetEase has a 52 week low of $50.75 and a 52 week high of $103.53.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The technology company reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $7.21. NetEase had a return on equity of 34.69% and a net margin of 36.43%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetEase will post 16.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth about $30,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. raised its position in NetEase by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in NetEase in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.29% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

