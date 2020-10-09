Goldman Sachs Group Increases Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target to $270.00

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Goldman Sachs Group from $205.00 to $270.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.17% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $209.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carvana from $127.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $194.57.

Get Carvana alerts:

Shares of NYSE CVNA opened at $214.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.60. The company has a market capitalization of $36.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.76 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Carvana has a 1 year low of $22.16 and a 1 year high of $242.15.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.24. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 83.73% and a negative net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Carvana will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill sold 337,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $68,303,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 347,245 shares in the company, valued at $70,275,443.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 636,000 shares of company stock worth $129,885,990 in the last ninety days. 12.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVNA. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Carvana by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Carvana by 5.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Carvana by 71.1% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 7,740 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 64.7% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 47,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,603,000 after buying an additional 18,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth about $1,685,000. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's proprietary 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

See Also: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Carvana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carvana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.