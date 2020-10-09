Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) PT Raised to $225.00

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Citigroup from $200.00 to $225.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Citigroup‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 3.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on PH. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $180.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $217.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.87.

PH stock opened at $217.91 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.90 and a 200-day moving average of $174.60. Parker-Hannifin has a 12-month low of $93.00 and a 12-month high of $218.76.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $1.08. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 1,459 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.16, for a total transaction of $315,377.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,166,700.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 9,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.48, for a total value of $2,005,858.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 200,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,857,817.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,225 shares of company stock valued at $7,784,886 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after acquiring an additional 51,558 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,179,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $216,245,000 after purchasing an additional 257,436 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 745.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after buying an additional 9,579 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 49.0% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

