Robert W. Baird Increases Ball (NYSE:BLL) Price Target to $100.00

Ball (NYSE:BLL) had its price target upped by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BLL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.08.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $89.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.41 and its 200 day moving average is $71.95. Ball has a 52 week low of $51.26 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.91, a PEG ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 0.51.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at $5,416,996.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,611 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,116.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Merchants Corp lifted its position in Ball by 8,261.6% during the second quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 4,032,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,204,000 after purchasing an additional 3,984,064 shares during the period. Winslow Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 3,530,256 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,318,000 after buying an additional 475,256 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ball by 2.9% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 3,184,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,299,000 after acquiring an additional 90,037 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Ball by 4.6% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,714,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after acquiring an additional 119,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Ball by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,490,427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,061,000 after acquiring an additional 12,547 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

