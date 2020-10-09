Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) PT Raised to $47.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 31.80% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GOOS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. 140166 reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Cowen raised Canada Goose from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Canada Goose in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canada Goose presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.13.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS opened at $35.66 on Wednesday. Canada Goose has a 52 week low of $12.94 and a 52 week high of $45.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.19, a P/E/G ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $26.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.32 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 28.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canada Goose will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter valued at about $918,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Canada Goose during the first quarter worth approximately $4,707,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,535 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Canada Goose by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 178,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,526,000 after buying an additional 21,030 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canada Goose during the 1st quarter worth $968,000. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells premium outdoor apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Direct to Consumer. It offers parkas, jackets, shells, vests, knitwear, and accessories for fall, winter, and spring seasons.

