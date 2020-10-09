Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) Now Covered by Lake Street Capital

Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Shares of Heritage Global stock opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. Heritage Global has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.20. The company has a market cap of $56.68 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.86.

Heritage Global (OTCMKTS:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 36.25%.

In other Heritage Global news, CEO Ross Dove bought 28,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,997.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,837,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,773.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Topline Capital Management, Ll purchased 848,937 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,639.75. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,311,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,544,360.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 944,732 shares of company stock valued at $1,672,116. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heritage Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the asset liquidation business. Its asset liquidation business consists primarily of the auction, appraisal, and asset advisory services; mergers and acquisitions advisory services and the accounts receivable brokerage services; and the purchase and sale, including at auction, of industrial machinery and equipment, real estate, inventories, accounts receivable, and distressed debt.

