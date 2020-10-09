Steris (NYSE:STE) PT Raised to $200.00

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.
STE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.
STE opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.71. Steris has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $187.00.
In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Steris by 12.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the first quarter worth $206,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,568,000 after buying an additional 103,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.
About Steris
STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.
