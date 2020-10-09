Steris (NYSE:STE) PT Raised to $200.00

Steris (NYSE:STE) had its price target lifted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.10% from the stock’s current price.

STE has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $158.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.50.

STE opened at $186.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83 and a beta of 0.71. Steris has a 1 year low of $105.69 and a 1 year high of $187.00.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.38 million. Steris had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 16.24%. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Steris will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Adam Zangerle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.00, for a total transaction of $334,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Daniel A. Carestio sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.52, for a total transaction of $2,632,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 47,355 shares of company stock worth $7,620,590. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Steris by 12.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,321 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Steris in the first quarter worth $206,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Steris by 12.3% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 189,316 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,499,000 after purchasing an additional 20,689 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steris by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,302 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Steris by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 675,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $94,568,000 after buying an additional 103,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

