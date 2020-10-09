3M (NYSE:MMM) PT Raised to $170.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

3M (NYSE:MMM) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $159.00 to $170.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 1.37% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3M from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Gordon Haskett upgraded 3M from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on 3M from $179.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on 3M from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. 3M has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.29.

Get 3M alerts:

3M stock opened at $167.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $96.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $182.54.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. 3M had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 46.86%. The company’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

In other 3M news, SVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.81, for a total transaction of $367,196.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,493.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 41.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of 3M by 51.3% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 50.8% during the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in 3M by 250.0% during the second quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

Further Reading: What are Closed-End Mutual Funds?

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.