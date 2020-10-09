Contrasting Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) & Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO)

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) and Gold Resource (NYSE:GORO) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Coeur Mining and Gold Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Coeur Mining -41.33% -0.94% -0.47% Gold Resource -1.39% -1.10% -0.93%

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Coeur Mining and Gold Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Coeur Mining 0 3 5 0 2.63 Gold Resource 0 0 0 0 N/A

Coeur Mining currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 4.71%. Given Coeur Mining’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Coeur Mining is more favorable than Gold Resource.

Risk and Volatility

Coeur Mining has a beta of 1.96, meaning that its stock price is 96% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gold Resource has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its stock price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.7% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 41.9% of Gold Resource shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Coeur Mining shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.1% of Gold Resource shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Coeur Mining and Gold Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Coeur Mining $711.50 million 2.62 -$341.20 million ($0.25) -30.56 Gold Resource $135.37 million 1.55 $5.83 million $0.09 33.33

Gold Resource has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Coeur Mining. Coeur Mining is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Gold Resource, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Coeur Mining beats Gold Resource on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Coeur Mining

Coeur Mining, Inc. explores for, develops, and produces gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver complex located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine situated in Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located in Alaska; the Wharf gold mine situated in South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine located in Canada. The company also owns interests in the Sterling gold project and the Crown Block of deposits located in the Walker Lane trend in Nevada; and the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project located in the State of Durango, Mexico. Coeur Mining, Inc. markets its concentrates to third-party refiners and smelters in the United States and Japan. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc. in May 2013. Coeur Mining, Inc. was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Gold Resource

Gold Resource Corporation explores for, develops, produces, and sells gold and silver in Mexico and the United States. It also explores for copper, lead, and zinc. The company's flagship property is the Aguila project comprising 18 mining concessions aggregating approximately 24,372 hectares located in the State of Oaxaca, Mexico. Gold Resource Corporation was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

