Head to Head Survey: CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) and Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE)

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) and Adams Resources & Energy (NYSE:AE) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get CrossAmerica Partners alerts:

CrossAmerica Partners has a beta of 2.24, meaning that its share price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adams Resources & Energy has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CrossAmerica Partners and Adams Resources & Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrossAmerica Partners 0 2 0 0 2.00 Adams Resources & Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

CrossAmerica Partners presently has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2.99%. Given CrossAmerica Partners’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CrossAmerica Partners is more favorable than Adams Resources & Energy.

Dividends

CrossAmerica Partners pays an annual dividend of $2.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.0%. Adams Resources & Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%. CrossAmerica Partners pays out 411.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CrossAmerica Partners has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Adams Resources & Energy has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CrossAmerica Partners and Adams Resources & Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrossAmerica Partners $2.15 billion 0.27 $18.08 million $0.51 29.51 Adams Resources & Energy $1.81 billion 0.05 $8.21 million N/A N/A

CrossAmerica Partners has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Resources & Energy.

Profitability

This table compares CrossAmerica Partners and Adams Resources & Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrossAmerica Partners 4.75% 16.68% 1.84% Adams Resources & Energy -0.33% 6.23% 3.13%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.4% of CrossAmerica Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Adams Resources & Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CrossAmerica Partners beats Adams Resources & Energy on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites. The Retail segment is involved in the sale of convenience merchandise items; and retail sale of motor fuels at company operated retail sites and retail sites operated by commission agents. As of April 14, 2020, the company distributed fuel to approximately 1,700 locations; and owned or leased approximately 1,100 sites. CrossAmerica GP LLC operates as the general partner of the company. The company was formerly known as Lehigh Gas Partners LP and changed its name to CrossAmerica Partners LP in October 2014. CrossAmerica Partners LP was founded in 1992 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

About Adams Resources & Energy

Adams Resources & Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the marketing, transportation, and storage of crude oil in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage; and Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk. The Crude Oil Marketing, Transportation and Storage segment purchases crude oil, and arranges sales and deliveries to refiners and other customers primarily onshore in Texas, Oklahoma, North Dakota, Michigan, and Louisiana. This segment owns and operates a fleet of 256 tractor-trailer rigs and maintains approximately 179 pipeline inventory locations or injection stations. The Tank Truck Transportation of Liquid Chemicals and Dry Bulk segment transports liquid chemicals and dry bulk on a for hire basis in the continental United States and into Canada and Mexico. It operates truck terminals in Houston, Corpus Christi, Nederland, and Freeport, Texas; Baton Rouge, St. Rose, and Boutte, Louisiana; Mobile, Alabama; and Charlotte, North Carolina. Adams Resources & Energy, Inc. was founded in 1947 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for CrossAmerica Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossAmerica Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.