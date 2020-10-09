Reviewing Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) and i-CABLE Communications (NASDAQ:ICABY)

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) and i-CABLE Communications (OTCMKTS:ICABY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Liberty Global has a beta of 1.21, meaning that its share price is 21% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, i-CABLE Communications has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

52.2% of Liberty Global shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty Global and i-CABLE Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty Global 104.07% -3.19% -0.87% i-CABLE Communications N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty Global and i-CABLE Communications’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty Global $11.54 billion 1.05 $11.52 billion N/A N/A i-CABLE Communications $148.16 million 0.24 -$50.65 million N/A N/A

Liberty Global has higher revenue and earnings than i-CABLE Communications.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Liberty Global and i-CABLE Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 i-CABLE Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Liberty Global currently has a consensus price target of $28.50, suggesting a potential upside of 39.50%. Given Liberty Global’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Liberty Global is more favorable than i-CABLE Communications.

Summary

Liberty Global beats i-CABLE Communications on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Liberty Global Company Profile

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes. The company provides entertainment, sports, movies, documentaries, lifestyles, news, adult, children, and ethnic and foreign channels. It also offers Wi-Fi and Internet services, such as email, address book, and parental controls; security; online storage solutions and Web spaces; and Connect Box, a connectivity device that delivers in-home Wi-Fi coverage. Additionally, it offers community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the Internet; public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places. In addition, the company provides circuit-switched telephony services; and mobile services comprising voice, short message service, and Internet access. Further, it offers voice, advanced data, video, wireless, cloud-based services, and mobile and converged fixed-mobile services to small or home offices, small businesses, and medium and large enterprises, as well as on a wholesale basis to other operators. Liberty Global plc was founded in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

i-CABLE Communications Company Profile

i-CABLE Communications Limited, an investment holding company, provides integrated communications services in Hong Kong. The company operates through Media, and Telecommunications segments. Its Media segment offers television subscription, domestic free television program, advertising, channel carriage, television relay, program licensing, theatrical release, and other related services. The company's Telecommunications segment includes operations related to broadband internet access, portal operations, and mobile content licensing; and telephony, network leasing, network construction, and mobile agency services, as well as other related businesses. It owns and operates wireline telecommunications network, which provides media and telecommunications services to approximately two million households. The company also produces television and multimedia content focusing on news, information, sports, and entertainment. In addition, it provides technical services; and film production, distribution, and licensing services. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Tsuen Wan, Hong Kong.

