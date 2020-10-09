Critical Analysis: Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) versus 1-800-Flowers.Com (OTCMKTS:FLWS)

Able Energy (OTCMKTS:ABLE) and 1-800-Flowers.Com (NASDAQ:FLWS) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Able Energy has a beta of 11.87, indicating that its share price is 1,087% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 1-800-Flowers.Com has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its share price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Able Energy and 1-800-Flowers.Com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Able Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A 1-800-Flowers.Com $1.49 billion 1.14 $59.00 million $0.98 26.80

1-800-Flowers.Com has higher revenue and earnings than Able Energy.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Able Energy and 1-800-Flowers.Com, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Able Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A 1-800-Flowers.Com 0 1 4 0 2.80

1-800-Flowers.Com has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.63%. Given 1-800-Flowers.Com’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe 1-800-Flowers.Com is more favorable than Able Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of 1-800-Flowers.Com shares are held by institutional investors. 62.9% of 1-800-Flowers.Com shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Able Energy and 1-800-Flowers.Com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Able Energy N/A N/A N/A 1-800-Flowers.Com 3.96% 17.12% 8.62%

Summary

1-800-Flowers.Com beats Able Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Able Energy Company Profile

Able Energy, Inc. engages in the provision of retail services. The company was founded on March 13, 1997 and is headquartered in Rockaway, NJ.

1-800-Flowers.Com Company Profile

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides gourmet food and floral gifts for various occasions in the United States. It operates in three segments: Consumer Floral; Gourmet Foods & Gift Baskets; and BloomNet Wire Service. The company offers a range of products, including fresh-cut flowers, floral and fruit arrangements and plants, gifts, popcorn, gourmet foods and gift baskets, cookies, chocolates, candies, wine, and gift-quality fruits, as well as balloons, candles, keepsake gifts, jewelry, and plush stuffed animals. It also provides floral wire service through BloomNet brand; gourmet gifts, such as fruits and other gourmet items through Harry & David brand; popcorn and specialty treats through The Popcorn Factory and Moose Munch brands; cookies and baked gifts from Cheryl's brand; gift baskets and towers from 1800baskets.com and DesignPac Gifts; English muffins and other breakfast treats from Wolferman's brand; artisan chocolate and confections from Simply Chocolate brand; carved fresh fruit arrangements from fruitbouquets.com; and steaks and chops from stockyards brand; and other from Personalization Universe and GoodseySM brands. The company offers its products to consumers and wholesalers. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Carle Place, New York.

