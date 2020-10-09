Zacks: Analysts Expect Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) to Post $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) to post earnings per share of $0.45 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.42 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.47. Coca-Cola posted earnings per share of $0.56 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.21. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Coca-Cola.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 41.44%. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.19.

In other Coca-Cola news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.42, for a total transaction of $19,368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,461.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock worth $40,380,407. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aspiriant LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.2% in the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after purchasing an additional 122,633 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% during the second quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 3.6% in the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.8% in the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,798,000 after buying an additional 14,679 shares during the last quarter. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $216.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. Coca-Cola has a 52-week low of $36.27 and a 52-week high of $60.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 77.73%.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

