$0.32 EPS Expected for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the lowest is $0.28. Cognex reported earnings of $0.24 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.90. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $169.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.90 million. Cognex had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. BidaskClub raised Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.88.

In other news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total value of $7,051,000.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $333,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 108.2% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,929,620 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $174,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522,642 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,768,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cognex by 2,540.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 553,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,065,000 after purchasing an additional 532,718 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Cognex by 2,161.5% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 499,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,841,000 after purchasing an additional 477,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Cognex by 7.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,529,759 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $106,806,000 after purchasing an additional 177,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $68.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.66. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $71.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

