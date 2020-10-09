$1.20 EPS Expected for Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) will report earnings per share of $1.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Corelogic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.32. Corelogic posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corelogic will report full-year earnings of $3.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $4.26. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Corelogic.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $477.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.31 million. Corelogic had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.09%. Corelogic’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLGX shares. Compass Point downgraded shares of Corelogic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corelogic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Corelogic from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Corelogic in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Corelogic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corelogic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other Corelogic news, Director Barry M. Sando sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $253,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152,761 shares in the company, valued at $10,344,974.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Corelogic in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Leap Investments LP bought a new position in Corelogic during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corelogic in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLGX stock opened at $68.39 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.00. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.78, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.25. Corelogic has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 31st. This is a positive change from Corelogic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Corelogic’s payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

About Corelogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

