Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) to report earnings of $0.45 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Coca-Cola’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.42. Coca-Cola reported earnings of $0.56 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coca-Cola will report full-year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.69 to $1.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.21. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Coca-Cola.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Coca-Cola from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.19.

Shares of NYSE:KO opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $216.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.52 and a 200-day moving average of $46.83. Coca-Cola has a one year low of $36.27 and a one year high of $60.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Robert Edward Long sold 37,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $1,809,514.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,421.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.02, for a total value of $2,401,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,057,376.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 836,439 shares of company stock valued at $40,380,407 over the last ninety days. 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspiriant LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 5.2% during the second quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 19,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 327,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,000 after acquiring an additional 122,633 shares during the period. WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 21,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. 65.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Coca-Cola (KO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.