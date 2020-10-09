Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report earnings of $0.32 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.35. Cognex posted earnings per share of $0.24 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year earnings of $0.75 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.94 to $1.17. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.90 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.50%. Cognex’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CGNX. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cognex in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.88.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction on Friday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $6,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,593,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $698,400.00. Insiders sold 479,522 shares of company stock valued at $32,446,379 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Cognex during the second quarter worth $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 42.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Cognex during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the second quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $68.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.66. Cognex has a 52 week low of $35.20 and a 52 week high of $71.76. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.42 and a beta of 1.68.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

