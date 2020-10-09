Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $499.03 Million

Analysts expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to report $499.03 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $553.34 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $441.61 million. Range Resources posted sales of $622.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.02 billion to $2.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.07. Range Resources had a negative return on equity of 0.43% and a negative net margin of 79.81%. The business had revenue of $376.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RRC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Range Resources in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Range Resources from $6.25 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Wolfe Research raised Range Resources from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Range Resources from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Range Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.88.

NYSE:RRC opened at $8.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $9.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.17. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.81.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

