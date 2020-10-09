-$0.31 EPS Expected for Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages predict that Acorda Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) will report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Acorda Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Acorda Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.46) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 32.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.64) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.50) to ($1.00). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Acorda Therapeutics.

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 19.55% and a negative net margin of 138.66%. The company had revenue of $33.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.35 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on ACOR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,872,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 282,582 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,492,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 23,906 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 132.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 984,266 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 561,281 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 8.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 961,460 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 78,207 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 661,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $486,000 after purchasing an additional 205,227 shares during the period. 50.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ACOR opened at $0.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.76. Acorda Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $2.96.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

