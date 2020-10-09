President Energy (LON:PPC) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65

Shares of President Energy PLC (LON:PPC) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.65 and traded as low as $1.48. President Energy shares last traded at $1.48, with a volume of 2,546,095 shares traded.

PPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of President Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of President Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6.67 ($0.09).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.65 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.19.

President Energy PLC engages in the exploration, evaluation, and production of oil and gas properties primarily in South America. The company holds interests in the Pirity and Hernandarias concessions located in the Pirity Sub-Basin in Paraguay; the CNO-8 Puesto Guardian, and Matorras and Ocultar licenses in Argentina; and the Las Bases and Puesto Prado Concessions in Rio Negro Province, Argentina.

