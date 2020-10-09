Iofina (LON:IOF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28

Shares of Iofina plc (LON:IOF) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.28 and traded as low as $12.15. Iofina shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 368,261 shares trading hands.

Separately, FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Iofina in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd.

Get Iofina alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 14.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 15.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.90 million and a PE ratio of 14.00.

Iofina plc engages in the production of iodine, water, and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers halogen chemicals, disinfectants, electronic specialty gases, sanitizers, heat stabilizers, preservatives, specialty intermediates, animal health, mineral separation, and odor control products for use in electronics/semiconductor, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, personal care, paints and coatings, dairy, chemical intermediates, gemological, fish and wildlife, and nylon markets.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Iofina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iofina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.