T Clarke (LON:CTO) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.00

T Clarke PLC (LON:CTO) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $93.00 and traded as low as $86.11. T Clarke shares last traded at $86.74, with a volume of 118,533 shares traded.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 87.71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 93. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th will be paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. T Clarke’s payout ratio is 57.97%.

TClarke plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building services contractor in the United Kingdom. The company primarily offers electrical and mechanical contracting and related services to the construction industry and end users, as well as ICT services. It provides services in the areas of intelligent buildings, an in-house ICT services; residential, public sector, and engineering facilities management services; rail and airport construction services; in-house precision prefabrication and engineering services; and design and build services; residential properties and hotels; turnkey engineering services for the healthcare sector; and critical data and power projects.

