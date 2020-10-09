Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.97

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $152.97 and traded as low as $147.00. Primary Health Properties shares last traded at $147.40, with a volume of 2,429,968 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.67 ($2.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.97. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (?PHP?) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Primary Health Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primary Health Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

President Energy Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65
President Energy Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65
Iofina Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28
Iofina Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28
C&C Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $208.55
C&C Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $208.55
T Clarke Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.00
T Clarke Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.00
Primary Health Properties Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.97
Primary Health Properties Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.97
James Halstead Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $501.95
James Halstead Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $501.95


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report