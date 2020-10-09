Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.97

Primary Health Properties PLC (LON:PHP)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $152.97 and traded as low as $147.00. Primary Health Properties shares last traded at $147.40, with a volume of 2,429,968 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PHP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Primary Health Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Primary Health Properties to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 170.67 ($2.23).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.24, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 150.11 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 152.97. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 24.16.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.48 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. This represents a yield of 0.99%. Primary Health Properties’s payout ratio is presently 98.36%.

About Primary Health Properties (LON:PHP)

Primary Health Properties PLC (?PHP?) is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (?REIT?) and the leading investor in modern primary healthcare premises. The objective of the Group is to create progressive returns to shareholders through a combination of earnings growth and capital appreciation. PHP achieves this by investing in healthcare real estate in the UK and Ireland let on long term leases backed by a secure underlying covenant funded mostly by government bodies.

