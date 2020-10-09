James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $501.95

Shares of James Halstead PLC (LON:JHD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $501.95 and traded as low as $493.60. James Halstead shares last traded at $504.00, with a volume of 27,946 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 504.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 30.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.47.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share. This is an increase from James Halstead’s previous dividend of $2.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This represents a yield of 2.01%. James Halstead’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.73%.

James Halstead plc manufactures and distributes flooring products for commercial and domestic uses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and internationally. It provides its products primarily under the Polyflor, Objectflor, and Expona brands. The company was founded in 1914 and is based in Manchester, the United Kingdom.

