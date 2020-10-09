Petrel Resources (LON:PET) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $4.67

Petrel Resources PLC (LON:PET)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.67 and traded as low as $3.94. Petrel Resources shares last traded at $3.98, with a volume of 375,824 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of $6.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 4.85 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4.67.

Petrel Resources Company Profile (LON:PET)

Petrel Resources Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration company. The company holds a 15% interest in the Frontier Exploration Licence 3/14 in the Porcupine Basin, Ireland; and owns a 10% interest in licensing option (LO) 16/14 and 100% interests in LO 16/24 and LO 16/25 in Ireland.

