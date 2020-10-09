Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.27

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.27 and traded as low as $95.00. Total Produce plc (TOT.L) shares last traded at $103.84, with a volume of 4,335 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $407.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97.

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) Company Profile (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

See Also: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Total Produce plc (TOT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total Produce plc (TOT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

President Energy Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65
President Energy Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65
Iofina Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28
Iofina Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28
C&C Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $208.55
C&C Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $208.55
T Clarke Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.00
T Clarke Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.00
Primary Health Properties Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.97
Primary Health Properties Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.97
James Halstead Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $501.95
James Halstead Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $501.95


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report