Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $96.27

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) (LON:TOT)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.27 and traded as low as $95.00. Total Produce plc (TOT.L) shares last traded at $103.84, with a volume of 4,335 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 102.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 96.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.57, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $407.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97.

Total Produce plc (TOT.L) Company Profile (LON:TOT)

Total Produce plc engages in procuring, marketing, and distributing fresh produce, health foods, and consumer goods worldwide. The company operates through Europe Â- Eurozone, Europe Â- Non-Eurozone, International, and Dole segments. It is involved in growing, sourcing, importing, packaging, marketing, and distributing various fresh fruits, vegetables, and flowers.

