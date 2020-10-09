Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.27

Shares of Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.27 and traded as low as $53.73. Newriver Reit shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 1,181,667 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRR. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 76 ($0.99) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.14 ($1.48).

The company has a market cap of $157.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.27.

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

