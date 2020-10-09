Newriver Reit (LON:NRR) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $60.27

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Newriver Reit PLC (LON:NRR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $60.27 and traded as low as $53.73. Newriver Reit shares last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 1,181,667 shares.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NRR. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Newriver Reit in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Newriver Reit from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 76 ($0.99) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Newriver Reit from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 88 ($1.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 113.14 ($1.48).

The company has a market cap of $157.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 53.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 60.27.

About Newriver Reit (LON:NRR)

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specializing in buying, managing, developing and recycling convenience-led, community-focused retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.3 billion portfolio covers over 9 million sq ft and comprises 34 community shopping centres, 19 conveniently located retail parks and over 650 community pubs.

Further Reading: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Newriver Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newriver Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

President Energy Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65
President Energy Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65
Iofina Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28
Iofina Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28
C&C Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $208.55
C&C Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $208.55
T Clarke Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.00
T Clarke Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.00
Primary Health Properties Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.97
Primary Health Properties Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.97
James Halstead Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $501.95
James Halstead Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $501.95


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report