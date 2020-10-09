Zacks: Brokerages Expect Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) to Announce $0.52 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Materion Corp (NYSE:MTRN) will announce $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Materion’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.49 to $0.54. Materion reported earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 35.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Materion will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Materion.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Materion had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $271.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MTRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Materion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Materion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.33.

In other Materion news, Director Vinod M. Khilnani sold 6,000 shares of Materion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $348,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,891.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $77,194.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,430.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTRN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Materion in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Materion in the second quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Materion by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new position in shares of Materion during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Materion by 106.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MTRN opened at $55.84 on Friday. Materion has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $63.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.18 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.46 and a 200-day moving average of $52.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Materion

Materion Corporation manufactures and sells advanced engineered materials used in consumer electronics, industrial components, defense, medical, automotive electronics, telecommunications infrastructure, energy, commercial aerospace, science, services, and appliance markets worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings, and Other.

