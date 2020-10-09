OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.62

Shares of OFS Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OFS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.62 and traded as low as $4.51. OFS Capital shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 108,220 shares changing hands.

OFS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of OFS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.63.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62. The company has a market cap of $60.43 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.02). OFS Capital had a positive return on equity of 10.62% and a negative net margin of 43.10%. The company had revenue of $10.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.04 million. On average, analysts anticipate that OFS Capital Corp will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 22nd. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in OFS Capital by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 558,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274 shares during the period. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in shares of OFS Capital by 11.1% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 95,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,539 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in OFS Capital by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 2,656 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in OFS Capital by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,475 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5,845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

