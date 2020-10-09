$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

Get GlaxoSmithKline alerts:

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,999 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.