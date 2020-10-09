$0.76 Earnings Per Share Expected for GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Equities research analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post $0.76 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.76. GlaxoSmithKline reported earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 31.21% and a net margin of 19.03%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GSK. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. GlaxoSmithKline presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $37.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. GlaxoSmithKline has a 52-week low of $31.43 and a 52-week high of $48.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.09. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a PE ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 13th. This is a boost from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 61.20%.

In other news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline bought 361,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in GlaxoSmithKline in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 21.4% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,747 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 110,999 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 253.2% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,450 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares during the last quarter. 12.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK)

Receive News & Ratings for GlaxoSmithKline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlaxoSmithKline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

President Energy Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65
President Energy Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.65
Iofina Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28
Iofina Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $15.28
C&C Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $208.55
C&C Group Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $208.55
T Clarke Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.00
T Clarke Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $93.00
Primary Health Properties Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.97
Primary Health Properties Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $152.97
James Halstead Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $501.95
James Halstead Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $501.95


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report