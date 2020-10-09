BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8.32

BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.32 and traded as low as $8.05. BK OF SANTA CLA/SH shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 1,947 shares changing hands.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.32.

About BK OF SANTA CLA/SH (OTCMKTS:BSCA)

Bank of Santa Clarita, a community oriented commercial bank, provides various business and personal banking services for small-to-medium size businesses, professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net worth clients in Santa Clarita and surrounding communities in California. The company offers business and personal checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, certificates of deposit account registry services, insured cash sweep accounts, and retirement savings accounts.

