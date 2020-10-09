Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $19.24

Ames National Co. (NASDAQ:ATLO)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.24 and traded as low as $17.81. Ames National shares last traded at $18.72, with a volume of 13,675 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Ames National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.59 and its 200 day moving average is $19.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $170.78 million, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.75.

Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.11 million for the quarter. Ames National had a net margin of 23.33% and a return on equity of 8.55%.

In other Ames National news, President John Patrick Nelson purchased 1,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $25,008.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,346 shares of company stock worth $43,789. 4.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ames National by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ames National by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,123,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Ames National by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ames National by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. 25.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ames National Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking services primarily in the central, north-central, and south-central Iowa counties of Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, and Story. The company offers a range of deposits, including checking, savings, and accounts; and time deposits of various types, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

