GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Wall Street analysts expect GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) to post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for GlaxoSmithKline’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. GlaxoSmithKline posted earnings per share of $0.95 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline will report full year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.83 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GlaxoSmithKline.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised GlaxoSmithKline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of GSK opened at $37.16 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.81 and its 200-day moving average is $40.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $93.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.65. GlaxoSmithKline has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $48.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.20%.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline purchased 361,111 shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 3.1% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 39,988 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 59,632 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 76,207 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. lifted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 127,371 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 4.2% during the third quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,500 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.12% of the company’s stock.

About GlaxoSmithKline

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

