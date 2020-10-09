Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $131.51

Shares of Anglo Asian Mining Plc (LON:AAZ) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $131.51 and traded as low as $116.35. Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at $122.00, with a volume of 347,097 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $150.43 million and a P/E ratio of 6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 140.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 131.51.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 8th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 8th. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.63%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, and silver properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper assets that are held under a production sharing agreement with the Government of Azerbaijan.

See Also: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.