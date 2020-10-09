Kingspan Group (LON:KGP) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $147.47

Kingspan Group plc (LON:KGP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $147.47 and traded as low as $76.25. Kingspan Group shares last traded at $77.24, with a volume of 24,391 shares traded.

Separately, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kingspan Group from GBX 4,200 ($54.88) to GBX 4,800 ($62.72) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 71.80 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 147.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.11 million and a PE ratio of 40.91.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

