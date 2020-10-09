PCF Group (LON:PCF) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $19.84

PCF Group PLC (LON:PCF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.84 and traded as low as $19.00. PCF Group shares last traded at $19.00, with a volume of 12,831 shares changing hands.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 18.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 19.84. The company has a market cap of $46.29 million and a P/E ratio of 8.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.13, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About PCF Group (LON:PCF)

PCF Group plc provides hire purchase and finance lease services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two divisions, Consumer Finance and Business Finance. The Consumer Finance Division provides finance for motor vehicles. It offers hire purchase finance to retail customers to help them acquire motor cars, classic cars, caravans, motor homes, and horseboxes.

