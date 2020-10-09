Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.04

Origin Enterprises PLC (LON:OGN) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.04 and traded as low as $3.33. Origin Enterprises shares last traded at $3.33, with a volume of 301,000 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.65, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.04.

About Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN)

Origin Enterprises plc operates an agri-services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Poland, Romania, and Ukraine. It offers integrated agronomy services, including specialty agronomy, agronomy advisory and solution, macro and micro input, and crop marketing support services to arable, fruit, vegetable, root crop, and horticulture growers, as well as farm businesses under the Agrii, Agrii Polska, Agroscope, Redoxim, and Comfert brands.

