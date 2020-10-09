Berkshire Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BERK) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.67

Berkshire Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:BERK)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $8.67 and traded as low as $8.20. Berkshire Bancorp shares last traded at $9.50, with a volume of 1,661 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Berkshire Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.69 and its 200-day moving average is $8.67.

Berkshire Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Berkshire Bank that provides community banking services primarily to businesses, professionals, and retail customers. The company offers various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

