Vystar (OTCMKTS:VYST) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.03

Vystar Corp. (OTCMKTS:VYST) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.03. Vystar shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 27,019,950 shares.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

About Vystar (OTCMKTS:VYST)

Vystar Corporation manufactures and sells Vytex natural rubber latex (NRL) products to the manufacturers of rubber and rubber end products in the United States. The company owns a technology to produce Vytex NRL, which reduces antigenic protein in natural rubber latex products to virtually undetectable levels in liquid NRL and finished latex products.

