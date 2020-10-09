GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.02

Shares of GelTech Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLTC) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.01. GelTech Solutions shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 355,919 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -2.55.

About GelTech Solutions (OTCMKTS:GLTC)

GelTech Solutions, Inc manufactures and markets environmentally friendly products in the United States and internationally. It offers FireIce, a water enhancing powder for use as a fire suppressant in wildland and wildland firefighting, and as a medium-term fire retardant to protect wildlands, structures, and firefighters.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for GelTech Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GelTech Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.