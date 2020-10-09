PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Shares of PCS Edventures! Inc (OTCMKTS:PCSV) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. PCS Edventures! shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 25,000 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of $3.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.04.

PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 7th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. PCS Edventures! had a net margin of 20.83% and a negative return on equity of 173.33%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

About PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

PCS Edventures!.com, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

