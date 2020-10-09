Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.90. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.90, with a volume of 100 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Pacific Health Care Organization from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 12.24, a current ratio of 12.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.02.

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.79%.

About Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO)

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty workers' compensation managed care services for self-administered employers, insurers, third party administrators, municipalities, and others in the United States. The company is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs); and negotiating legal agreements for the implementation of workers' compensation carve-outs for California client/employers with collective bargaining units.

