Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $36.30

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.30 and traded as low as $33.05. Discovery Inc Series B shares last traded at $33.05, with a volume of 383 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DISCB shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series B from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet downgraded Discovery Inc Series B from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Discovery Inc Series B had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 12.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Discovery Inc Series B stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discovery Inc Series B (NASDAQ:DISCB) by 476.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Discovery Inc Series B were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 0.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Discovery Inc Series B Company Profile (NASDAQ:DISCB)

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

