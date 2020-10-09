(CAME) (OTCMKTS:CAME) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.95

Posted by on Oct 9th, 2020

(CAME) (OTCMKTS:CAME) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.75. (CAME) shares last traded at $0.95, with a volume of 2,200 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95.

About (CAME) (OTCMKTS:CAME)

ChinAmerica Andy Movie Entertainment Media Co is an operating company. The Company provides consulting services on movie and entertainment projects, including pre-production research and strategy, introducing Chinese entertainment companies with American talent and potential partners from Hollywood, California, training and global market consulting, regarding distribution and production in the United States.

