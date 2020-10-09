Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.53

Shares of Prudential Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBIP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.53 and traded as low as $10.90. Prudential Bancorp shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 10,583 shares trading hands.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Prudential Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd.

Get Prudential Bancorp alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.53. The stock has a market cap of $90.35 million, a PE ratio of 8.34 and a beta of -0.08.

Prudential Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.07 million during the quarter. Prudential Bancorp had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 8.30%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 8th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 4th.

In related news, Director Raymond Vanaria acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.47 per share, with a total value of $57,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $57,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,275 shares of company stock valued at $70,990 over the last 90 days. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Prudential Bancorp by 5.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 181,202 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,681,000 after acquiring an additional 9,607 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Prudential Bancorp by 559.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,525 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Bancorp by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,557 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Prudential Bancorp by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 128,483 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.33% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:PBIP)

Prudential Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Prudential Bank that provides various banking products or services. The company accepts interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises single-family residential mortgage loans, construction and land development loans, non-residential or commercial real estate mortgage loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, and commercial business loans, as well as consumer loans, such as loans secured by deposit accounts and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.